Karnataka

Indian Navy Captain dies in parasailing incident at Karnataka's Karwar

A captain of the Indian Navy was reportedly killed in a paragliding accident on Friday morning. The powerglider plunged into the the Arabian Sea in Karnataka's Karwar, killing the Navy man.

Indian Navy Captain dies in parasailing incident at Karnataka&#039;s Karwar

New Delhi: A captain of the Indian Navy was reportedly killed in a paragliding accident on Friday morning. The powerglider plunged into the the Arabian Sea in Karnataka's Karwar, killing the Navy man.

The victim, hailing from Andhra Pradesh, has been identified as Madhusudan Reddy. He was working with the Indian Navy at Karwar.

Reddy, 55, and his family members had come to Karwar on Friday morning from Bengaluru and were at the beach in the evening. 

The incident happened due to an alleged engine failure. While, the instructor managed to escape unhurt in the incident. He was rescued by the life guards and the fishermen.

Incidentally, it was the first day of the resumption of parasailing activities at the beach after the lockdown imposed due to check the spread of the novel coronavirus.

In paramotoring, a chute is attached to a seat powered by a motor. A motor is attached at the back of the seat which thrusts the seat upwards. The rider who is harnessed to the seat is lifted into the air.

