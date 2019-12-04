Indian Navy Day 2019: President Kovind, PM Modi greet Navy personnel, salute their bravery

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, several other ministers and politicians took to Twitter to greet the Navy personnel on Indian Navy Day, celebrated every year on December 4.

In his message to the force, President Kovind wrote, "On Navy Day, my good wishes to all officers and men and women of the Indian Navy. The nation is proud of your commitment in protecting our maritime frontiers, securing our trade routes, and providing assistance in times of civil emergencies. May you ever rule the waters. Jai Hind!"

On Navy Day, my good wishes to all officers and men and women of the Indian Navy. Nation is proud of your commitment in protecting our maritime frontiers, securing our trade routes, and providing assistance in times of civil emergencies. May you ever rule the waters. Jai Hind! — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 4, 2019

PM Modi tweeted a special video highlighting the commendable work the Indian Navy does to protect our country. "On Navy Day, we salute our courageous navy personnel. Their valuable service and sacrifice have made our nation stronger and safer," he wrote.

On Navy Day, we salute our courageous navy personnel. Their valuable service and sacrifice have made our nation stronger and safer. pic.twitter.com/AVe6rMIZkF — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 4, 2019

Saluting the indomitable courage and valour of the Indian Navy, Rajnath Singh tweeted, "On the Navy Day, I convey my best wishes and greetings to all the Indian Navy personnel and their families. The nation has unwavering faith and pride in the Indian Navy. It is the manifestation of India's maritime power."

On the Navy Day, I convey my best wishes and greetings to all the @indiannavy personnel and their families. The nation has unwavering faith and pride in the Indian Navy. It is the manifestation of India’s maritime power. We salute their indomitable courage and valour. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) December 4, 2019

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "Indian Navy epitomises bravery and service to the nation. I salute the bravery and patriotism of the Indian Navy on the occasion of Navy Day."

Indian Navy epitomises bravery and service to the nation. I salute the bravery and patriotism of the Indian Navy on the occasion of #NavyDay pic.twitter.com/MA21jvuZPb — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) December 4, 2019

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Chiefs of Indian Army, Indian Navy and Vice Chief of the Indian Air Force paid homage at the National War Memorial on the occasion of Navy Day.

Navy Day is celebrated across India each year to honour the achievements and role that the force has played in ensuring peace and security of the country. It is specifically celebrated on December 4 as on this date, Operation Trident was launched during the Indo-Pakistan 1971 war. Under Operation Trident, the Indian Navy attacked Pakistan's naval headquarters in Karachi using three Vidyut-class missile boats, two anti-submarine vehicles and a tanker.

This year, the theme of the Navy Day is 'Indian Navy-Salient, Strong and Swift'. To commemorate Navy Day, every year the Eastern Naval Command (ENC) showcases the Indian Navy's operational capabilities and activities, which it undertakes on the high seas with an operational demonstration in Vishakhapatnam.