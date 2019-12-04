हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Indian Navy Day 2019

Indian Navy Day 2019: President Kovind, PM Modi greet Navy personnel, salute their bravery

Navy Day is celebrated across India each year to honour the achievements and role that the force has played in ensuring peace and security of the country. It is specifically celebrated on December 4 as on this date, Operation Trident was launched during the Indo-Pakistan 1971 war. 

Indian Navy Day 2019: President Kovind, PM Modi greet Navy personnel, salute their bravery
Image Courtesy: indiannavy.gov.in

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, several other ministers and politicians took to Twitter to greet the Navy personnel on Indian Navy Day, celebrated every year on December 4. 

In his message to the force, President Kovind wrote, "On Navy Day, my good wishes to all officers and men and women of the Indian Navy. The nation is proud of your commitment in protecting our maritime frontiers, securing our trade routes, and providing assistance in times of civil emergencies. May you ever rule the waters. Jai Hind!"

PM Modi tweeted a special video highlighting the commendable work the Indian Navy does to protect our country. "On Navy Day, we salute our courageous navy personnel. Their valuable service and sacrifice have made our nation stronger and safer," he wrote.

Saluting the indomitable courage and valour of the Indian Navy, Rajnath Singh tweeted, "On the Navy Day, I convey my best wishes and greetings to all the Indian Navy personnel and their families. The nation has unwavering faith and pride in the Indian Navy. It is the manifestation of India's maritime power."

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "Indian Navy epitomises bravery and service to the nation. I salute the bravery and patriotism of the Indian Navy on the occasion of Navy Day."

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Chiefs of Indian Army, Indian Navy and Vice Chief of the Indian Air Force paid homage at the National War Memorial on the occasion of Navy Day. 

Navy Day is celebrated across India each year to honour the achievements and role that the force has played in ensuring peace and security of the country. It is specifically celebrated on December 4 as on this date, Operation Trident was launched during the Indo-Pakistan 1971 war. Under Operation Trident, the Indian Navy attacked Pakistan's naval headquarters in Karachi using three Vidyut-class missile boats, two anti-submarine vehicles and a tanker.

This year, the theme of the Navy Day is 'Indian Navy-Salient, Strong and Swift'. To commemorate Navy Day, every year the Eastern Naval Command (ENC) showcases the Indian Navy's operational capabilities and activities, which it undertakes on the high seas with an operational demonstration in Vishakhapatnam.

Tags:
Indian Navy Day 2019Indian Navy DayNavy Day 2019Navy DayPresident Ram Nath KovindPrime Minister Narendra Modi
Next
Story

Ghaziabad family suicide case: Main suspect Rakesh Verma likely to be arrested soon

Must Watch

PT7M41S

DNA Analysis of Undeclared Emergency in Sri Lanka