Indian Navy

Indian Navy receives first ‘Mormugao’ P15B guided-missile destroyer

The Navy received its first P15B stealth guided-missile destroyer from Mazgaon Dock Shipbuilders, a press release stated. 

(Image courtesy: Twitter)

New Delhi: The Navy received its first P15B stealth guided-missile destroyer from Mazgaon Dock Shipbuilders on Thursday, an official statement said on Saturday. The construction and delivery of this ship -- named "Visakhapatnam" -- is another testament of impetus given by the government and the Navy to the indigenous warship construction programmes, it said.

A guided-missile destroyer has the capability to launch guided anti-aircraft missiles from its deck. "Visakhapatnam - first of the indigenous P15B stealth guided-missile destroyers being built at Mazagon Dock, Mumbai delivered to Indian Navy on October 28, 2021," the Indian Navy said on Twitter.

"Induction of the destroyer will not only enhance combat readiness of Indian Navy but will also be a major leap forward towards our quest for Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India)," it added. 

