NewsIndia
INDIAN NAVY

Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: Notification out, apply online for 127 posts - Know important details here

Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: The Indian Navy Recruitment notification has been published on its official website.

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 14, 2022, 10:19 PM IST
  • The Indian Navy has issued a job advertisement for the various posts
  • Document verification will be used to select the candidates
  • The application must be received within 60 days from date of publication

Trending Photos

Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: Notification out, apply online for 127 posts - Know important details here

Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: The Indian Navy has issued a job advertisement for the positions of Pharmacist, Fireman, and Pest Control Worker. Interested and qualified candidates should apply for the positions using the prescribed format within 60 days (June 26 2022) of the publication date.

Indian Navy Jobs 2022: Vacancies details

  • Fireman - 120 Posts Pharmacist - 1 Post
  • Pest Control Worker (Formerly Begary) - 6 Positions

Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

The application deadline is reportedly June 26, 2022.

Indian Navy vacancies 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Educational background:

Pharmacist - 10th from a recognised Board

Fireman - 10th pass from a recognised Board; must be physically fit and capable of performing strenuous duties; and must have passed the following tests:

Physical Fitness Requirements:

  • Without shoes, height 165 cms, with a 2.5 cm height concession granted to members of the IST.
  • 81.5 cms (unexpanded) chest
  • 85 cms (on expansion) chest
  • 50 kg in weight (minimum)
  • Worker in Pest Control (Erstwhile Begary) - A 10th grade diploma from a recognised board; the ability to read and speak Hindi/Regional Language.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: Age limit

The candidate's age cannot be more than 56.

Selection Criteria for Indian Navy Recruitment 2022

Physical Fitness Test, Provisional Appointment Letter, and Document Verification will be used to select candidates.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: Check official website

Indian Navy posts 2022: Details of application form 

Candidates who are interested and qualified should apply to the Flag Officer Commanding in Chief, (for SO CP), Headquarters Western Naval Command, Ballad Pier, Near Tiger Gate, Mumbai - 400001.

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Herald Case - 47 years ago Indira Gandhi also did 'Satyagraha'
DNA Video
DNA: Congress turns ED inquiry into a 'political celebration'
DNA Video
DNA: Herald Case -- Is Rahul Gandhi really a descendant of Mahatma Gandhi?
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi misuses 'satyagraha' in today's politics?
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi families' 'satyagraha politics' in ED's inquiry
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; June 13, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: How is violence justified in the name of Prophet Muhammad?
DNA Video
DNA: Nupur Sharma comment row -- So much anger is not good in democracy
DNA Video
DNA: Nupur Sharma comment row -- 'Serial protests' across the country
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis -- A dangerous thought of 'Sar Tan Se Juda'