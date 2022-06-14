Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: The Indian Navy has issued a job advertisement for the positions of Pharmacist, Fireman, and Pest Control Worker. Interested and qualified candidates should apply for the positions using the prescribed format within 60 days (June 26 2022) of the publication date.

Indian Navy Jobs 2022: Vacancies details

Fireman - 120 Posts Pharmacist - 1 Post

Pest Control Worker (Formerly Begary) - 6 Positions

Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

The application deadline is reportedly June 26, 2022.

Indian Navy vacancies 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Educational background:

Pharmacist - 10th from a recognised Board

Fireman - 10th pass from a recognised Board; must be physically fit and capable of performing strenuous duties; and must have passed the following tests:

Physical Fitness Requirements:

Without shoes, height 165 cms, with a 2.5 cm height concession granted to members of the IST.

81.5 cms (unexpanded) chest

85 cms (on expansion) chest

50 kg in weight (minimum)

Worker in Pest Control (Erstwhile Begary) - A 10th grade diploma from a recognised board; the ability to read and speak Hindi/Regional Language.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: Age limit

The candidate's age cannot be more than 56.

Selection Criteria for Indian Navy Recruitment 2022

Physical Fitness Test, Provisional Appointment Letter, and Document Verification will be used to select candidates.

Indian Navy posts 2022: Details of application form

Candidates who are interested and qualified should apply to the Flag Officer Commanding in Chief, (for SO CP), Headquarters Western Naval Command, Ballad Pier, Near Tiger Gate, Mumbai - 400001.