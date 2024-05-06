Indian Navy Recruitment Alert: Agniveer SSR-MR Notification Released, Vacancy Details Inside!

New Delhi: Young individuals now have the opportunity to embark on a career path with the Indian Navy as it announces recruitment openings for Agniveer SSR and MR positions. The recruitment notification specifies that aspiring candidates can commence their application process online starting from May 13th. Those meeting the eligibility criteria can proceed to fill out the application form via the official website Join Indiannavy.gov.in. All pertinent details regarding the recruitment process are available for review.

Important Dates: The application window spans from May 13th to May 27th, 2024.

Eligibility Criteria: Candidates applying for the Indian Navy Agniveer SSR-MR Recruitment 2024 must have successfully completed their matriculation examination with a minimum of 50% marks from a recognized school education board.

Age Criteria: Applicants born between November 1st, 2003, and April 30th, 2007, fall within the eligible age bracket for these positions.

Application Fee: Candidates from all categories applying for the Indian Navy's Agniveer SSR-MR Recruitment 2024 are required to remit an application fee of Rs 550. This fee is non-refundable.

Examination Pattern: The examination for the Indian Navy Agniveer SSR-MR Recruitment 2024 will be conducted in a computer-based format. The paper will consist of 100 questions, each carrying one mark. It will be divided into four sections covering English, Science, Maths, and General Awareness subjects. The duration of the exam will be one hour. The minimum passing marks for each section and overall will be determined by the Indian Navy.

Application Process:

1. Visit the official website Indiannavy.gov.in join.

2. Click on the "Register" tab located on the homepage.

3. Complete the registration process using your Aadhaar number and mobile number.

4. Log in with your valid credentials and proceed to fill out the application form.

5. Upload all required documents.

6. Pay the applicable application fee.

7. Finally, print a copy of the completed application for your records.