Indian Navy’s PPE clears certification, gets green nod for mass production

The Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) designed and produced by the Indian Navy has been certified to be mass-produced and used in clinical coronavirus COVID-19 situations. It has been tested by INMAS (Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences) Delhi, a DRDO organization tasked with the testing and certification of PPE, according to an official release on May 7.

The PPE passed with 6/6 Synthetic blood penetration resistance test pressure. (Centre mandates minimum 3/6 and above level as per ISO 16603 standard) and is thus certified to be mass-produced and used in clinical COVID-19 situations.

The outstanding features of the PPE are its simple, innovative and cost-effective design; thus it can be made by basic gown manufacturing facilities. The PPE is noteworthy for the innovative choice of fabric used, which gives the PPE its 'breathability' and penetration resistance rendering it both comfortable and safe for the user. The cost of this PPE is significantly lower than those commercially available.

The shortage of PPE during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is of serious concern as it imperils the well-being and availability of the healthcare workforce, apart from adversely impacting their security and morale.

The PPE is required to meet stringent criteria on testing and the benchmarks of the same are set by the ICMR and the MoHFW.

The Indian Navy has risen to this challenge of making available this critical resource in the fight against COVID-19. A team formed by the Innovation Cell, Institute of Naval Medicine, Mumbai and the Naval Dockyard Mumbai collaborated to design and produce PPE.