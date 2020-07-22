Indian Navy Vice Admiral Ajit Kumar inaugurates 2 mega watt solar plant at Naval Station Karanja, Uran

Indian Navy Vice Admiral Ajit Kumar inaugurated 2 mega watt power plant of the Western Naval Command at Naval Station Karanja in Maharashtra's Uran on Monday (July 20).

Notably, the plant installed at Naval Station Karanja is one of the largest solar plants in the region. The solar plant comprises of 100% indigenously developed solar panels, tracking tables and inverters. The grid of this plant is interconnected and make use of state of art single axis sun tracking technology with computerised monitoring and control.

The project is seen by many as an important step by the Indian Navy towards harnessing solar energy and use of renewable source of energy for meeting the power supply requirement of Naval Station.

It may be recalled that in May, the Indian Navy’s Eastern Naval Command (ENC) has commissioned a 2 MW solar photovoltaic (PV) power plant at INS Kalinga in Visakhapatnam. This solar project was commissioned by Vice Admiral Atul Kumar Jain, PVSM, AVSM, VSM, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, ENC.