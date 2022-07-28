Indian Oil Recruitment 2022:The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) online applications for Junior Operator positions ends tomorrow July 9, 2022 at 10 PM. Earlier, IOCL invited applications from 9 July, 2022 at 10 AM onwards. IOCL is conducting a recruitment drive to fill up 39 posts in the organization.

Indian Oil Jobs 2022: Important Dates

Date of opening of Portal for receipt of On-line Applications Important dates for Candidates: July 9, 2022

Last date for submission of On-line Applications July 29, 2022

Tentative date for Written Test August 21, 2022

Tentative date of uploading the result of shortlisted candidates of the Written Test: September 6, 2022

Tentative date for verification of documents and SPPT (Driving Test): September 20 to 24, 2022

Tentative date for uploading Final Result: October 14, 2022

Indian Oil Vacancies 2022: Vacancy Details

Junior Operator (Aviation) Gr. I (Telangana): 5

Junior Operator (Aviation) Gr. I (Karnataka): 6

Junior Operator (Aviation) Gr. I (Tamil Nadu & Puducherry): 28

Indian Oil Recruitment 2022: Qualification Jobs

Higher Secondary (Class XII) with a minimum of 45 percent aggregate marks for General, EWS, and OBC candidates and 40 percent for SC/ST candidates against reserved positions, as well as a valid Heavy Vehicle Driving License issued by the Regional Transport Authority.

Indian Oil Jobs 2022: Age Limit

General and EWS category candidates must be at least 18 years old and no older than 26 years old.

Indian Oil Jobs 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must have Higher Secondary or Class 12th pass certificate minimum of 45% marks in aggregate for General, EWS & OBC candidates and 40% in case of SC/ST

Candidates must have a valid heavy vehicle driving license issued by the Regional Transport Authority.

Indian Oil Vacancies 2022: Application Fees

The application fees for General, EWS and OBC category is Rs150/-

Indian Oil Recruitment 2022: Pay scale

Other allowances/benefits besides basic pay and industrial pattern of DA include HRA, medical facilities, productivity /performance related pay, gratuity, contributory provident fund, employees' pension scheme, group savings linked insurance, group personal accident insurance, leave encashment, Leave Travel Concession / LFA, Contributory Superannuation Benefit Fund Scheme, House Building Advance, Conveyance Advance / Maintenance Reimbursement, Children Education Allowance. ALSO READ: Indian Army SSC Tech Recruitment 2022: Notification for various posts released

Indian Oil Jobs 2022: Here’s how to apply

Candidates should apply online on the official website of Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL).