INDIAN ARMY SSC TECH RECRUITMENT 2022

Indian Army SSC Recruitment 2022: Interested candidates can check their eligibility and apply for the posts on the official website-- joinindianarmy.nic.in, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 28, 2022, 12:39 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The notification for the Indian Army Short Service Commission, SSC Tech Recruitment 2022 has been released
  • Eligible unmarried male and female candidates can apply on the official website
  • The application period began on July 26 at 3 p.m. and will end on August 24, 2022 at 3 p.m

Indian Army SSC Recruitment 2022: The notification for the Indian Army Short Service Commission, SSC Tech Recruitment 2022 has been released. The Indian Army has begun the online application process for Short Service Commission (SSC)-Technical positions. Eligible unmarried male and female candidates can apply on the official website joinindianarmy.nic.in until August 24, 3.00 PM. The Indian Army is looking to fill 191 vacancies, with 175 for SSC (Tech) Men, 14 for SSC (Tech) Women, and 2 for Widows of Defence Personnel. Interested candidates should check their eligibility and apply for the positions at joinindianarmy.nic.in. The application period began on July 26 at 3 p.m. and will end on August 24, 2022 at 3 p.m. 

Indian Army SSC Tech Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Name of the organization Indian Army
Post Name SSC Technical
Number of Vacancies 191
Application begins 26th July 2022, 3 pm
Application ends 24th August 2022, 3 pm

India Army Recruitment 2022: Age Limit

  • Candidates for SSC(Tech)- 60 Men and SSCW(Tech)- 31 Women must have been born between 02 April 1996 and 01 April 2003 (both days inclusive), i.e. 20 to 27 years old as of 01 April 2023.
  • Only for widows of service members who died in harness. SSCW (Non Tech) [Non UPSC] and SSCW (Tech) - A maximum age of 35 as of April 1, 2023.

Indian Army SSC Tech Recruitment 2022: Educational qualification

In terms of education, candidates must hold a B.E/B.Tech degree. The official website contains detailed eligibility criteria.

Indian Army Tech Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

  • SSC (Tech)-60th Men: 175
  • SSCW (Tech)-31st Women: 14
  • Widows of Defence Personnel Only 02

Indian Army Tech Recruitment 2022; download the official notification here

Indian Army tech Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Age: 20-27 years as on April 1, 2023.

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Here’s how to apply

  • Visit the official website joinindianarmy.nic.in
  • Click on “Officer Entry Apply/Login” and then click “Registration”
  • Once registered, click “Apply Online” under dashboard
  • Now click on “Apply” shown against Short Service Commission Technical Course
  • Fill the application form and submit
  • Take a printout for future reference

Indian Army SSC Tech Recruitment 2022, Direct link here

Selected candidates will be detailed for training at Officers Training Academy, Chennai based on their position in the final order of merit (engineering stream-wise), subject to meeting all eligibility criteria. The training period is scheduled to last 49 weeks.

 

