Indian private sector to be co-traveller in India's space journey, says Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Jitendra Singh said this is also a part of the Narendra Modi-led government's 'AtmaNirbhar' roadmap towards self-reliant India.

New Delhi: Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday (October 11, 2020) said here today that the ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) is all set to open its facilities for the private sector and that the Indian private sector will be a co-traveller in India's space sector journey.    

Referring to some of the reforms in the Department of Space under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Singh said, "Possibly for the first time in the history of independent India, future projects for planetary exploration, outer space travel etc will be open for the private sector." 

Singh said this is also a part of the Modi government's 'AtmaNirbhar' roadmap towards self-reliant India, which envisages the initiative to boost private sector participation in Space activities. 

Elaborating further, the Union Minister said that the private companies will be provided with a level playing field in satellite launches and space-based activities.  

Singh stated that the new reforms will seek to shift the space-related activities in the country from 'Supply Based Model' to a 'Demand Based Model'.  

"With the creation of Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe), there will be a mechanism in place and the private sector will be allowed to use ISRO’s facilities and other relevant assets to improve their capacities," he said.

Singh said that a web link has been provided for private industries to submit their applications. 

"Applications received from industries and Start-ups are to be processed by a high level committee," he added.

