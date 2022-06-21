NewsIndia
RAILWAY JOBS 2022

Indian Railway Recruitment 2022: Thousands of vacancies announced, last date to apply is June 30

Railway Jobs 2022: The candidates eligible for the post can apply by visiting the official site of NFR (Northeast Frontier Railway) at nfr.indianrailways.gov.in. The registration process for recruitment to these posts is underway. 

Last Updated: Jun 21, 2022, 02:42 PM IST
If you want to work in Indian Railways, there is good news for you. Railways has issued notification for thousands of apprentice posts in The North East Frontier Railway. The candidates eligible for the post can apply by visiting the official site of NFR (Northeast Frontier Railway) at nfr.indianrailways.gov.in. The registration process for recruitment to these posts is underway. Through this recruitment, 5636 posts will be filled. The last date to apply for this recruitment is June 30. 

Indian Railway Jobs 2022: Number of Posts

Through this recruitment drive of The Indian Railways, 919 posts have been approved for Katihar and TDH workshops, 522 posts for Alipurduar, 551 posts for Rangiya, 1140 posts for Lumding, 547 posts for Tinsukia, 1,110 posts for the workshop in New Bongaigaon and 847 posts for the Dibrugarh Workshop. 

Indian Railway Recruitment 2022: Who Can Apply

To apply for this railway recruitment, the candidate should have passed class 10 with at least 50 per cent marks from a recognised board. In addition to this, the applicant must have an ITI in the relevant trade. 

Indian Railway Jobs: Age Limit For Applicants

The age of the candidate should be between 15 years and 24 years to apply for the post. People over the age can't apply here.

Indian Railway Recruitment 2022: Recruitment Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of merit in applying for the post. 

Indian Railway Jobs 2022: Application Fee

Candidates seeking to apply for the post will have to pay a fee of Rs 100 for appointment. He/she can pay this amount using debit card/credit card/internet banking etc.

