Indian Railways cancels all passenger train services as coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown extended till May 17

New Delhi: The Ministry of Railways announced on Saturday (May 1) that its passenger train operations will continue to remain suspended till May 17 in line with the extension of the nationwide lockdown by the Centre. However, special Shramik trains will be run to ferry migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and other persons stranded at different places, as required by state governments, it stated.

"Extended cancellation of passenger train Services. This is to clarify that cancellation of all regular passenger trains including suburban trains is extended till 17th May 2020. No one should visit any Railway Station for the purpose of booking tickets or performing train journey," a post shared by official Twitter handle of Indian Railways tweeted

Freight and Parcel train operations shall continue, as at present.

Earlier, the Railways Ministry said, as per the guideline issued by Ministry of Home Affairs, it has been decided to run 'Shramik Special' trains from today, to move migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and other persons stranded at different places due to lockdown.

"These special trains will be run from point to point on the request of both the concerned State Governments as per the standard protocols for sending and receiving such stranded persons. The Railways and state governments shall appoint senior officials as nodal officers for coordination and smooth operation of these Shramik Specials," the ministry stated.

On May 1, the Ministry of Home Affairs issued an order under the Disaster Management Act, 2005 to further extend the lockdown for a further period of two weeks beyond May 4.