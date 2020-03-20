Indian Railways cancels all passenger trains during Janata Curfew; 28 trains cancelled in South Western Railway

New Delhi: Indian Railways on Friday (March 20) decided to cancel all passenger trains on Sunday (March 22) in the wake of Prime Minister Narendra Modi`s appeal for a `janata curfew` amid coronavirus scare. Notably, all long-distance mail or express and intercity trains originating between 4 am and 10 pm on March 22 will also remain cancelled, according to an Indian Railway circular.

"Keeping in view the fact that the demand for rail travel will be vastly reduced during the Janata curfew between 7 am and 9 pm on Sunday, zonal railways are hereby advised to regulate services. All passenger trains originating between March 21-22 midnight to 10 pm on March 22 shall not run," said the circular addressed to all zonal railways.

It further said, "However, passenger train already on the go at 7 am on that day will be allowed to reach their destinations."

The circular said that railway divisions should keep a watch and empty trains could be terminated short of their final destinations if required. Approximately 1,300 mail or express trains will remain cancelled on March 22.

Railway Board took this decision after holding a meeting with General Managers of zonal railways to contain the spread of novel coronavirus in the country.

Suburban services in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, and Secundrabad will also be reduced to a bare minimum only to cater to essential travel requirements. The zonal railways' authorities will reportedly decide on the number of services after assessing local conditions and requirements.

"Drinking water and refreshments (on payment) shall be arranged for to cater to the needs of such passengers," said the circular, which also asked zonal authorities to keep a close watch on the situation at major railway stations and press into service special trains wherever needed to clear the rush of passengers.

Indian Railways has so far cancelled over 245 pairs of trains amid the coronavirus crisis across the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday appealed to citizens to follow "Janta curfew" on March 22 in the view of novel coronavirus outbreak. In his address to the nation, he said, "I am seeking one more support from every countryman today. This is a public curfew. Janta curfew means for the public, curfew imposed by the public on its own. Every citizen must follow Janta curfew on this Sunday, March 22, from 7 am to 9 pm."

Modi said "If possible, please call at least 10 people every day and tell them about the `Janta curfew` as well as the measures to prevent coronavirus," asking senior citizens to remain indoors for the next few weeks.

Notably, 25 fresh cases were recorded in India on Friday, taking the total affected persons to 223. At least four persons have died, with one death each in Punjab, Maharashtra, Delhi and Karnataka.

28 trains cancelled in South Western Railway

South Western Railway has decided to cancel following trains in view of poor occupancy due to outbreak of COVID-19, said a statement released by Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), South Western Railway.

1. Train No. 17310 Vasco-Da-Gama - Yesvantpur Express commencing journey from Vasco-Da-Gama on 21.03.2020, 23.03.2020, 28.03.2020 and 30.03.2020.

2. Train No. 17309 Yesvantpur - Vasco-Da-Gama Express commencing journey from Yesvantpur on 22.03.2020, 24.03.2020, 29.03.2020 and 31.03.2020.

3. Train No. 16581 Yesvantpur – Shivamogga Town Express commencing journey from Yesvantpur on 23.03.2020 and 25.03.2020.

4. Train No. 16582 Shivamogga Town – Yesvantpur Express commencing journey from Shivamogga Town on 24.03.2020 and 26.03.2020.

5. Train No. 06561 Yelahanka – Mysuru Passenger commencing journey from Yelahanka from 22.03.2020 to 31.03.2020.

6. Train No. 06562 Mysuru – Yelahanka Passenger commencing journey from Mysuru from 21.03.2020 to 30.03.2020.

7. Train Nos. 56222 KSR Bengaluru – Tumakuru Passengers commencing journey from KSR Bengaluru from 21.03.2020 to 31.03.2020.

8. Train Nos. 56225 Tumakuru – KSR Bengaluru Passengers commencing journey from Tumakuru from 21.03.2020 to 31.03.2020.

9. Train No. 06545 KSR Bengaluru - Bangarapet Passenger commencing journey from KSR Bengaluru from 21.03.2020 to 31.03.2020 except Sunday.

10. Train No. 06546 Bangarapet - KSR Bengaluru MEMU commencing journey from Bangarapet from 21.03.2020 to 31.03.2020 except Sunday.

11. Train No. 06559 KSR Bengaluru – Whitefield Passenger commencing journey from KSR Bengaluru from 21.03.2020 to 31.03.2020 except Sunday.

12. Train No. 06560 Whitefield - KSR Bengaluru Passenger commencing journey from Whitefield from 21.03.2020 to 31.03.2020 except Sunday.

13. Train No. 06591 Yesvantpur – Hosur DEMU commencing journey from Yesvantpur from 21.03.2020 to 31.03.2020 except Sunday.

14. Train No. 06592 Hosur – Yesvantpur DEMU commencing journey from Hosur from 21.03.2020 to 31.03.2020 except Sunday.

15. Train No. 06595 Yesvantpur – Devanahalli DEMU Special commencing journey from Yesvantpur from 21.03.2020 to 31.03.2020 except Sunday.

16. Train No. 06596 Devanahalli – Yesvantpur DEMU Special commencing journey from Devanahalli from 21.03.2020 to 31.03.2020 except Sunday.

17. Train No. 76523 Yesvantpur – Hosur Passenger commencing journey from Yesvantpur from 21.03.2020 to 31.03.2020 except Sunday.

18. Train No. 76524 Yesvantpur – Hosur Passenger commencing journey from Yesvantpur from 21.03.2020 to 31.03.2020 except Sunday.

19. Train No. 76527 Yesvantpur – Tumakuru DEMU commencing journey from Yesvantpur from 21.03.2020 to 30.03.2020 except Sunday.

20. Train No. 76528 Tumakuru – Yesvantpur DEMU commencing journey from Tumakuru from 21.03.2020 to 31.03.2020 except Sunday.

21. Train No. 56913 KSR Bengaluru - Hubballi Passenger Passenger commencing journey from KSR Bengaluru from 21.03.2020 to 31.03.2020.

22. Train No. 56914 Hubballi – KSR Bengaluru Passenger commencing journey from Hubballi from 21.03.2020 to 31.03.2020.

23. Train No.56227 KSR Bengaluru – Shivamogga Town Passenger commencing journey from KSR Bengaluru commencing journey from KSR Bengaluru from 21.03.2020 to 30.03.2020.

24. Train No. 56228 Shivamogga Town – KSR Bengaluru Passenger commencing journey from Shivamogga Town from 22.03.2020 to 31.03.2020.

25. Train No. 56281 Chamrajanagar - KSR Bengaluru Passenger commencing journey from Chamrajanagar from 21.03.2020 to 30.03.2020.

26. Train No. 56282 KSR Bengaluru - Chamrajanagar Passenger commencing journey from KSR Bengaluru from 22.03.2020 to 31.03.2020.

27. Train No. 56202 Mysuru - Chamrajanagar Passenger commencing journey from Mysuru from 21.03.2020 to 30.03.2020.

28. Train No. 56201 Chamrajanagar - Mysuru Passenger commencing journey from Chamrajanagar from 22.03.2020 to 31.03.2020.