Indian Railways cancels booking of all passenger train tickets till April 14 due to coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown

Taking yet another initiative to flatten the rising curve of the deadly coronavirus pandemic, the Indian Railways on Wednesday cancelled the booking of all passenger train tickets till April 14 during the 21-day lockdown period.

In a statement, the Railways asserted the booking of all types of tickets for the journey period upto 24:00 hrs of April 14 will remain suspended. It added that this will include reserved as well as unreserved tickets booked through counters and online.

All Counters for booking of tickets for both reserved and unreserved travel at railway stations and outside railway station premises shall remain closed upto 24:00 hours of April 14, it further added.

"E-ticketing facility for booking of reserved tickets for journey period after 24:00 hrs of 14th April 2020 shall be available online. Data of cancelled trains may be fed in ICMS in coordination with operating department to enable refunds in PRS. Zonal Railways are advised to ensure compliance. Wide publicity to be given through print & electronic media, SMS, posters, information on booking windows etc," it also added.

The total number of positive cases in India due to the deadly virus reached 562, including 12 fatal cases, on Wednesday at 4.30 pm (IST).