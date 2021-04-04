हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Indian Railways

Indian Railways gets rid of window curtains in AC coaches, check details

Representational Image

New Delhi: The coronavirus pandemic has changed the way we live and perceive the world. Our travelling has stunted and the way we travel is significant changed that before. Indian Railways has taken a decision to replace the window curtains in train coaches with roller blinds for all the air-conditioned cars. 

The curtains had been advised to remove in 2018 by an inquiry committee recommendation. The committee said that the curtains help in spreading fires in coaches. However, the curtains remained mighty useful in our hot and sunny climate, passengers found them convenient. 

The Indian Railway in order to follow the COVID-19 guidelines, removed window curtains and also stopped providing blankets to passengers. The users are not very happy with this decision and have been complaining about inadequate cooling and sunny climate. 

Indian Railway has studied this issue and after many experiments, it has finally decided to install Polymer Dispersed Liquid Crystal (PDLC) sheets in a coach of Howrah - New Delhi AC Special train. The passengers will be able to control the transparency of the windows. 

The Polymer Dispersed Liquid Crystal (PDLC) installation was very much effective but it is expensive to implement on a mass scale on all the trains. In the end, authorities have decided to use inexpensive yet effective roller blinds in place of window curtains in all the Air-Conditioned coaches from Thursday (April 1)

