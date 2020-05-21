Indian Railways gives nod to re-opening of reservation counters, booking through ticketing agents

The Indian Railways on Thursday gave a nod to the re-opening of reservation counters and ticketing agents from May 22. The Zonal Railways have been instructed to decide and notify the opening of reservation counters in a phased manner along with dissemination of information about their locations and timings as per local needs and conditions.

It has further decided that the facility of booking/cancellation of reserved tickets will also be available at Post Offices, Yatri Ticket Suvidha Kendra (YTSK) licensees etc. and through authorized agents of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) along with computerized Passenger Reservation System (PRS) counters of Indian Railways available in railway premises/reservation centres and Common Service Centers (CSC).



It may be noted that running of the Shramik special trains will continue to be handled by local state governments as per the existing protocols.

The opening of all these booking facilities once again will mark an important step in the graded restoration of passenger railway services and making the task of ticket booking easy for all prospective travellers from all parts of India in reserved trains. All must adhere to standard social distancing guidelines and observe the hygiene protocols in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.