Indian Railways manufactures 1.91 lakh PPE gowns, 7.33 lakh masks till June 24

The Indian Railways has manufactured 1.91 lakh PPE gowns, 66.4 kl sanitizer, 7.33 lakh masks etc. till June 24 as it is totally geared up to meet the challenge of providing protection to it's front line medical workers and other operational staff persons, from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The raw material for the manufacturing of these items was procured by the field units. PPE coverall target for June and July are fixed as 1.5 lakhs each which is likely to be revised upwards. During the lockdown period, centralized procurement and distribution of the raw material and manufactured products throughout the Railway network was a herculean task accomplished under testing circumstances.

Northern Railway was nominated for centralized procurement of raw material required for the manufacture of PPE coverall gowns which was a critical component with respect to quality. All in-house manufactured products satisfy all applicable quality standards.

To further strengthen the preparedness of Railway, an order for PPE coverall (22 lakhs), N95 Masks (22.5 lakh), Hand sanitizer 500 ml (2.25 lakh) and other items was centrally placed by northern Railway on HLL Life Care (PSU under MoHFW), for requirements of all Railway Units.