Indian Railways Recruitment 2021: 1664 vacancies in North Central Railway, know important details

New Delhi: The Indian Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), North Central Railways has invited applications for 1664 vacancies in various departments. The application process for positions in the designated trades under Apprentice Act 1961 at various Divisions, Workshops within the NCR jurisdiction (Prayagraj, Agra, Jhansi and Jhansi Workshop) for the year 2020-21 started on August 2. However, the last date to apply for North Central Railway Recruitment 2021 is 1 September 2021. Hence, candidates who are eligible must register as soon as possible on the official website — rrcpryj.org.

Railway Recruitment 2021: Vacancies and Post Details

Post: Prayagraj Mechanical Department

Total Vacancies: 364

Post: Prayagraj Electrical Department

Total Vacancies: 339

Post: Agra Division

Total vacancies: 296

Post: Jhansi Division

Total vacancies:480

Post: Jhansi Workshop

Total vacancies:185

Railway Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

To apply for North Central Railway Recruitment 2021, candidates need to be 10th pass or its equivalent (under 10+2 system) with minimum 50% marks.

Candidate must have an ITI pass certificate in particular trade from NCVT/SCVT affiliated and recognised Industrial Training Institute.

The age limit for North Central Railway 201 is 15 to 24 years.

Candidates have to submit an application fee of Rs 100. Women applicants, others from SC/ST/PWD communities have been exempted from the fees.

Selected candidates will be trained by the North Central Railways through their divisions and workshops within the NCR jurisdiction as listed above.

Railway Recruitment 2021: Payscale

The salary range for Level 1 posts under North Central Railway Recruitment 2021 is between Rs 18,000 to Rs 56,900. Apprentices from the program will get preference for up to 20 per cent of posts in direct recruitment in Level 1.

Click here for the official notification.