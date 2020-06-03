Indian Railways refunded Rs 1885 crore to passengers for cancellation of tickets

New Delhi: Indian Railways has successfully refunded Rs 1885 crore towards cancellation of tickets to passengers from March 21 to May 31, 2020, on tickets booked through the online mode. The railway has managed to refund the entire cost of the reserved tickets.

The amount has been transferred to the account from where the payment was earlier made to book the tickets. Indian Railways also ensured that the passengers got their refund in time and did not face the inconvenience of visiting a PRS counter for collecting their refunds.

The Railways suspended its regular passenger train services from March 25 as the nationwide lockdown was announced to check the spread of coronavirus pandemic in India.

Since trains were canceled en masse, the national transporter faced the challenge of returning a huge amount of refund to the rail passengers.

The railways seems to be returning on its track, as the government decided to run the 200 time-tabled special trains on Monday, besides operating Shramik special trains since May 1, and 15 pairs of special air-conditioned trains since May 12.