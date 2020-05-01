हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Coronavirus

Indian Railways runs special train to ferry stranded migrants from Telangana to Jharkhand amid coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown

Indian Railways on Friday ran a special train to ferry stranded migrants from Telangana to Jharkhand amid coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown.

Indian Railways runs special train to ferry stranded migrants from Telangana to Jharkhand amid coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown

NEW DELHI: Indian Railways on Friday ran a special train to ferry stranded migrants from Telangana to Jharkhand amid coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown.

According to a statement issued by the Indian Railways, this special train will ferry nearly 1,200 stranded migrants from Lingampally in Telangana to Hatia in Jharkhand. This would be the first train to run since the lockdown began.

"The 24-coach train started at 4.50 am today (Friday)," RPF DG Arun Kumar was quoted saying by news agency PTI.

It's the only train to be deployed so far, he added. Incidentally, Friday is also the International Labour Day.

The Indian Railways decided to run this special train carrying migrants from Lingampally in Telangana to Hatia in Jharkhand started at the state's request.

“Today morning, a One-off special train was run from Lingampalli to Hatia on request of the State Government of Telangana and as per the directions of Ministry of Railways. All necessary precautions such prior screening of passengers, maintaining social distancing at the station and in the train were followed,’’ the Indian Railways said.

‘’This was only a One-off Special train* and any further trains shall be planned only as per the directions of Ministry of Railways and on request from both the Originating and Destination State Governments,’’ it added.

Today is the thirty-eighth day of India’s nationwide lockdown, which has been extended till May 3. The Centre on Wednesday hinted that the ongoing nationwide lockdown is likely to be extended beyond May 3 but many districts will "considerable relaxations" from restrictions. 

