Indian Railways to conduct trial run tomorrow in Kashmir ahead of resuming services

Kashmir: Indian Railways will on Monday start a trial run of a train service between Banihal and Baramulla. The services in the region were stopped soon after the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

"On November 11, there will be train trial run in the Valley for resuming the train services between Banihal to Baramulla," railways officials told ANI. The security and railway officials will be present during the trial run.

"No mischievous element can stop this trial run. Keeping security arrangements in mind, the exact route of train between Banihal and Baramulla section has been not disclosed. So that everything goes smoothly," the Railways officials said.

"If everything goes well, the train services can be restored in the Valley from November 12," the officials informed. The move from the Indian Railways is coming over three months after it was suspended in view of the abrogation of Article 370 which had accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and the Union Territory of Ladakh came into existence on October 31.