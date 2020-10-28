Indian Railways to operate 46 special trains for Diwali and Chhat Puja, check full list of trains

NEW DELHI: Indian Railways has announced that it will run 46 special trains to cater to the rising demand of travellers during the festive season in view of Diwali and the Chhat Puja.

According to a tweet from the Ministry of Railways, the festival special trains for Diwali and Chhath Puja will be fully reserved trains. Unreserved accommodation in the train is not available, the tweet said.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION : Passengers are requested to note that all Festival Special trains shall have reserved accommodation only. Kindly get your seats/berths booked beforehand as passengers having reserved tickets will only be allowed to enter the platform to board train.

The Northern Railway said in the tweet that "festival special" trains will be running to clear Diwali and Chhatt Puja rush. Passengers have been requested to get the reservation done beforehand.

More trains, more safety,less rush!

Indian Railways has planned to run Festive-special trains for Diwali & Chhatt Puja.The trains will be fully reserved trains.Unreserved accomodation in the train is not available. Avoid unnecessary crowding in Rly.premises.

Be cautious, be safe!

Be cautious, be safe! pic.twitter.com/G0rmfbfsg9 — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) October 26, 2020

The reason for this increased temporary migration is Chhath Puja. The Chhath Puja is a very elaborate festival which lasts for four days. This year, the dates are from November 18 to November 21. To manage the increasing rush of passengers returning to their home-state, around 46 special trains have been announced.

On October 13, the Rail Ministry had announced the operation of 392 special festival trains between October 20 and November 30. The months of October and November are the peak of festival season with Navratri, Dusshera, Chhath, and Diwali.

So far, the Indian Railways has started service of more than 300 special express/mail trains which are running regularly all across the country. However, the special festival trains will only be running till November 30.

Diwali 2020 and Chhath Puja 2020 special trains: Full list

1. 04404/04403 Anand Vihar Terminal-Bhagalpur-Anand Vihar Terminal Super Fast Special

2. 04406/04405 New Delhi-Barauni-New Delhi Super Fast Special

3. 04408/04407 New Delhi-Darbhanga-New Delhi Super Fast Special

4. 04092/04091 New Delhi-Jaynagar-New Delhi Express Special

5. 04030/04029 Delhi-Muzaffarpur-Delhi Bi-Weekly Super Fast Special Express

6. 04410/04409 New Delhi-Patna-New Delhi Super Fast Special Express

7. 04412/04411 Delhi Jn-Saharsa - Delhi Jn Bi-weekly Super Fast Special Express

8. 04624/04623 Amritsar-Saharsa-Amritsar Bi-Weekly Super Fast Special Express

9. 02422/02421 Jammu-Ajmer-Jammu-Jammu Super Fast Express Special (Daily)

10. 02237/02238 Varanasi-Jammuutvi-Varanasi Super Fast Special Train (Daily)

11. 04041/04042 Delhi Jn-Dehradun-Delhi Jn Express Special

12. 02231/02232 Lucknow-Chandigarh-Lucknow Weekly Super Fast Express Special Train (Daily)

13. 02448/02447 Hazrat Nizamuddin-Manikpur-Hazrat Nizamuddin Super Fast Special (Daily)

14. 04503/04504 Kalka-Shimla-Kalka Express Special (Daily)

15. 09717/09718 Jaipur-Daulatpur Chowk-Jaipur Special Express (3 days a week)

16. 04887/04888 Barmer-Rishikesh-Barmer Special Express (Daily)

17. 04519/04520 Delhi Jn-Bathinda-Delhi Jn Special (Daily)

18. 02471/02472 Sriganganagar-Delhi Jn-Sriganganagar Special (Daily)

19. 09611/09612 Ajmer-Amritsar-Ajmer Express Special

20. 09613/09614 Ajmer-Amritsar-Ajmer Express Special (2 days a week)

21. 02191/02192 Jabalpur-Haridwar-Jabalpur Super Fast Express Special (weekly)

22. 02530/02529 Lucknow-Patliputra-Lucknow Super Fast Express Special (5 days a week)

23. 02165/02166 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Gorakhpur-Lokmanya Tilak Super Fast Express Special (2 days a week)