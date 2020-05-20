हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Coronavirus

Indian Railways to restart shops at stations

The Indian Railways on Wednesday announced that it will restart the shops at railway stations. An official statement read, "The Zonal Railways and IRCTC have been advised to take necessary action for the opening of all static catering and vending units (MPS, bookstalls, misc/chemist stalls, etc.) at railway stations with immediate effect."

"In case of food plaza and refreshment rooms etc., cooked items may be served as take away only with no sit-down eating arrangements in place. This issues with the approval of the Competent Authority," the statement added.

The statement also read, "Zonal Railways have been seeking necessary directions /guidelines from Board for the opening of catering units at Railway Stations which were closed in view of lockdown on account of COVID-I9 pandemic."

