Indian Railways to run 200 special trains from October 15 amid onset of festive seasons

New Delhi: With the onset of the festive season, Indian railways have decided to operate 200 more special trains in order to manage the huge number of crowd travelling during this time. The trains will run starting from October 15.

Railway Board Chairman and CEO V.K. Yadav on Thursday said that the national transporter is planning to introduce 200 special trains between October 15 and November 30 to cater to passenger rush.

According to sources, Railways can also run clone trains on long routes if the demand increases. Indian Railways have started running clone trains to end the waiting list system.

Every year before the onset of festivals like - Durga Puja, Diwali, and Chhath, the Indian railway increases the number of trains as the number of people traveling to different states rises during the time.

Meanwhile, the Railway Ministry have also taken an important decision to begin an awareness campaign amid the outbreak of the Coronavirus.

Notably, the railways had suspended all regular passenger, mail and express trains indefinitely on March 25 in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The national transporter then started Shramik Special trains from May 1 to transport the stranded migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists and students. It then started 15 pairs of special air-conditioned trains from May 12, followed by 100 pairs of trains from June 1 and 80 more pairs from September 1.

The railways also started runing 20 pairs of clone trains from September 12.

