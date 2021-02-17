हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Indian Railways

Indian Railways to run 35 unreserved mail, express special trains from February 22 - See list

The Indian Railways are all set to run unreserved mail and express special trains for the convenience of passengers. As per the announcement by Union Minister for Railways Piyush Goyal, the operations will begin from February 22. Goyal also shared a list of a total of 35 unreserved mail and express special trains that will begin plying. 

File Photo

New Delhi: The Indian Railways are all set to run unreserved mail and express special trains for the convenience of passengers. As per the announcement by Union Minister for Railways Piyush Goyal, the operations will begin from February 22.

Piyush Goyal also shared a list of a total of 35 unreserved mail and express special trains that will begin plying. 

Taking to Twitter, he said, "With the continuous increase in passenger services, Indian Railways is going to start 35 unreserved mail and express special trains from February 22." 

Check out the list here:

Earlier on February 13, the Ministry of Railways had said that no date has been fixed as of now for the resumption of all passenger train services.

The Ministry of Railways' clarification came amid the recent reports about the resumption of full passenger train services from April.

"It is being reiterated again that no such date has been fixed for resumption of all passenger trains operations," said a press release by the Ministry of Railways.

The Ministry of Railways stated that they have been increasing the number of train services in a graded manner and already more than 65% of trains are running. 

"More than 250 plus were added in January alone. More will be added gradually," said the Indian Railways.

They added that all the factors need to be taken care of and inputs of all stakeholders are to be factored.

"All are requested to avoid speculation. Media and public will be duly informed as and when such a decision is taken," said the Ministry of Railways.

This is to be noted that the Railways had stopped the normal operations in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Tags:
