Tejas Express

Indian Railways unveils indigenously manufactured Tejas Express locomotives

The engine of Tejas Express in manufactured using new technology in West Bengal's Chittaranjan Locomotive Works (CLW).

Asansol: Indian Railways on Friday (October 2) flagged off the first batch of indigenously manufactured Tejas Express locomotives for push-pull operations. The Tejas Express locomotives were unveiled in Asansol Railway station.

The engine of Tejas Express is equipped with new technology and is manufactured in West Bengal's Chittaranjan Locomotive Works (CLW). Praveen Kumar Mishra the General manager of Chittaranjan Locomotive Works flagged off the Tejas Express locomotives.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal called it a major achievement under the Make in India initiative. Taking to microblogging site Twitter he wrote,''Yet another significant push to PM @NarendraModi ji's 'Make in India' & Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiatives! Railways unveils the first batch of indigenously manufactured Tejas Express locos for 'push-pull' operations. These are highly advanced & energy-efficient locos.''

 

This train can run at a speed of 160 kilometers per hour.

 

Tejas Express, Tejas Express locomotives, Indian Railways
UN Chief reiterates call for global ceasefire amid COVID-19 on Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary
