Indian Railways uses contactless thermal measuring system to detect COVID-19 suspects in Bhusawal

Indian Railways

In this technology, Gupta said, when you stand in front of the camera, your thermal image appears on the screen through the Flir E40 camera and your screening is done.

Representational Image: ZeeNews

New Delhi: The Bhusawal Division of Indian Railways has designed a contactless automatic thermal measuring system for the thermal screening of suspected coronavirus COVID-19 cases. The system has also been tested by the department.

"The railways have devised such technology in view of the increasing infections of the novel coronavirus. The advantage of this system is that you can stand in front of the camera and see your temperature visible on the TV screen. This is an easier and better way of thermal screening," Vivek Gupta, DRM of Bhusawal Division told Zee Media. 

He said the Indian Railways has started using this thermal measuring system for the safety of its employees.

In this technology, Gupta said, when you stand in front of the camera, your thermal image appears on the screen through the Flir E40 camera and your screening is done.

Your elevated body is screened by the camera and if it finds any kind of abnormality or high temperature then it appears in the red colour on the screen. Notably, the thermal screening is being done in the loco shed of Bhusawal.

Highlights of thermal imaging for detecting body temperature, according to DRM Vivek Gupta: 
 
1. In the light of the global outbreak of COVID-19 FLIR E40 camera is being used to detect the elevated body temperature at the office entrance.

2. Live thermal images are being displayed on the LED screen with the help of HDMI to 3 RCA connectors.

3. The LED screen is being continuously monitored by one staff.

4. It is a contactless, automatic temperature measuring system.

5. Fast and accurate measurement is done with the help of a FLIR E40 camera.

6. LED Screen goes out red fully in case of any abnormal temperature detected.

7. This system is accurate up to 2 per cent of reading.

