Indian soldiers deployed in regions like Siachen, Doklam not getting good food, clothing and equipment: CAG

The soldiers stationed at higher altitudes such as Siachen, Ladakh, and Doklam, didn't get the required calories and there was also a long delay in procuring the special clothes that they need there, according to the 2017-18 CAG report. The soldiers posted in these areas are given special rations.

The report, tabled in Parliament on February 3 (Monday), stated that the soldiers didn't get better clothes and equipment due to the old specification of clothes and equipment.

Live TV

The CAG report stated that the number of calories received by soldiers was reduced by replacing basic items with expensive items. The report further said that the Eastern Command of the Army gave the contract through the open tender system, but the Northern Command procured through limited tendering.

According to the CAG report, in 2007, the Ministry set up an empowered committee to buy clothing to suit the needs of soldiers stationed in the high altitude areas and to expedite the purchase of clothing items but was still delayed by four years. There was also a delay in getting the goods taken from the Ordnance Factory under the Ministry of Defence.

Due to the delay in the procurement process and the delay in getting the goods even after the contract, the soldiers stationed there had to face a huge shortage of essential clothes and equipment. Face masks, jackets and sleeping bags were also purchased for the old specification, due to which the soldiers did not get good items. Delay in procurement processes affected the health of the soldiers.