Indian Student Shot Dead Inside His Audi In Canada

24-year-old Indian Student Chirag was shot dead inside his car in Canada's Vancouver.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: Apr 14, 2024, 04:35 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: New Delhi: An Indian student was shot dead inside his car in Canada. 24-year-old Chirag Antil was found dead inside his vehicle in South Vancouver, reported the local police.

According to an official statement released by the Vancouver Police Department, police was called after residents in East 55th Avenue and Main Street heard the gun shots.
Reaching the spot, the police found Antil dead inside his car. "No arrests have been made, and the investigation remains ongoing," the police stated.

According to the media reports, Chirag's brother Ronit said he seemed happy when they spoke on the phone in the morning. Chirag later took out his Audi to go somewhere. That was when he was shot dead.

According to local media reports, Antil's family is raising money through the crowdfunding platform GoFundMe to repatriate his body to India. Chirag Antil went to Vancouver in September 2022 after he finished his MBA at the University Canada West, and recently got his work permit.

