हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ukraine crisis

Ukraine Crisis: IMA writes to Centre demanding evacuation of Indian medical students from Ukraine

The IMA in its letter to the government of India urged to establish a dedicated helpdesk for medical students and also help them financially.

Ukraine Crisis: IMA writes to Centre demanding evacuation of Indian medical students from Ukraine
Image credit: ANI

New Delhi: The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Friday (February 25) wrote to PM Modi for evacuation of medical students stranded in Ukraine.

The IMA in its letter to the government of India urged to establish a dedicated helpdesk for medical students and also help them financially.

"IMA is well aware of the efforts taken by our Union Government to get back Indian citizens. We sincerely and humbly appeal to your good self to give priority to our young students and bring them as soon as possible," states IMA in its letter to the Centre.

 

The government of India has already confirmed that a massive evacuation drive will be organised to bring back stranded Indians from Ukraine in flights. The cost of the flights will be borne by the Indian Government. 

It is not yet confirmed if the government will send private airlines like Air India or Indian Air Force to evacuate the citizens.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Ukraine crisisrussia ukraine warUkraine invasion
Next
Story

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik, arrested by ED, hospitalised in Mumbai

Must Watch

PT1M23S

Russian army attack in Ukraine