Ukraine Crisis: IMA writes to Centre demanding evacuation of Indian medical students from Ukraine

New Delhi: The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Friday (February 25) wrote to PM Modi for evacuation of medical students stranded in Ukraine.

The IMA in its letter to the government of India urged to establish a dedicated helpdesk for medical students and also help them financially.

"IMA is well aware of the efforts taken by our Union Government to get back Indian citizens. We sincerely and humbly appeal to your good self to give priority to our young students and bring them as soon as possible," states IMA in its letter to the Centre.

The government of India has already confirmed that a massive evacuation drive will be organised to bring back stranded Indians from Ukraine in flights. The cost of the flights will be borne by the Indian Government.

It is not yet confirmed if the government will send private airlines like Air India or Indian Air Force to evacuate the citizens.

