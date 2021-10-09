Indians, Afghan minorities stranded in Kabul appeal Indian govt for immediate evacuation

Kabul: Distressed stranded Indians and Afghan minorities made a fervent appeal to the government of India for an immediate evacuation from Kabul.

After the Friday Kunduz Mosque blast, the council of Afghan Hindus and Sikhs met at Gurdwara Karte Parwan in Kabul on Saturday (October 9) to discuss the safety of the community living in the Islamic nation in the aftermath of unidentified forces vandalising the gurdwara and the nefarious attack on the Shiite mosque in Northern City of Kunduz in which many innocent Afghans belonging to Hazara community were killed.

Satvir Singh, Head Granthi of Gurdwara Karte Parwan, Kabul in a video message requested government of India that the Afghan Sikhs also want to visit India for pilgrimage to celebrate religious events.

The stranded Indian citizens in Afghanistan were also present in the meeting. It is pertinent to mention that after the Taliban came into power in Afghanistan the minority in Afghanistan have been feeling unsafe.

The council demanded a foolproof investigation and accountability from the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan on vandalisation of the Gurdwara and also condemned the brutal killing of Shiite worshipers on Friday in Kunduz.

The council also appealed to the Government of India to consider and facilitate the evacuation of all from the violence-hit Islamic nation at the earliest.

According to available information, there are about 300 Indians-- Afghan Hindu and Sikhs-- who urged the government to make efforts to bring them to India.

The meeting was chaired by Ram Sharan Singh, President of Management Committee for Aasamai Mandir, Kabul and co-chaired by Gurnam Singh, President of Management Committee for Gurdwara Karte Parwan, Kabul and moderated by Satvir Singh, Head Granthi of Gurdwara Karte Parwan, Kabul.

While talking to Zee News, Puneet Singh Chandhok, President, Indian World Forum informed that Iranian Airline Mahan Air is operating flights to Kabul for a month now and considering our bilateral ties with Iran, Government of India may kindly explore and seek assistance from them in the issuance of transit visas to the stranded Indians and Afghan Hindu and Sikhs and use their carrier for smooth evacuation.

Puneet said, "I once again appeal the leadership of PM Modi to consider and facilitate the immediate evacuation of all the stranded Indians and Afghan Hindu and Sikhs at earliest".

