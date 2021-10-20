'Indians being killed in Kashmir, will you play T20 WC with Pakistan?': Asaduddin Owaisi asks Centre

New Delhi: Amid a slew of selective killing of minorities in Jammu and Kashmir, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday (October 19, 2021) slammed the Centre and said that even as soldiers have died in the union territory in encounters with terrorists and civilians have been killed, India is set to play a T20 World Cup match with Pakistan.

He also said that Pakistan is playing T20 in Kashmir every day with the lives of the people of India.

Addressing a gathering in Hyderabad, Owaisi said, "Nine of our soldiers died in J-K, and India will be playing T20 match with Pakistan on October 24?".

"Our soldiers have died. Will you play T20? Pakistan is playing T20 in Kashmir every day with the lives of the people of India," Owaisi said.

His remarks come ahead of a clash between India and Pakistan in the upcoming T20 World Cup on October 24 in Dubai.

Owaisi further put the blame on the BJP-led Central government for the series of targeted civilian killings in the Kashmir Valley.

"Poor workers of Bihar are being killed, targeted killing is being done, what is the Intelligence Bureau and (Union Home Minister) Amit Shah doing? This is a failure of the Centre," he said.

This is to be noted that a street hawker from Bihar and a labourer from Uttar Pradesh were killed in two back-to-back attacks by terrorists in the Srinagar and Pulwama districts on Saturday.

Over the past few days, several troops of the Indian security forces and civilians have been killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir.

Owaisi also attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that he never speaks on two things -- rise in petrol and diesel prices and China sitting in India's territory in Ladakh.

"PM is afraid of speaking on China," he said.

#WATCH | PM Modi never speaks on 2 things -- rise in petrol and diesel prices & China sitting in our territory in Ladakh. PM is afraid of speaking on China. Our 9 soldiers died (in J&K) & on Oct 24 India-Pakistan T20 match will happen: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, in Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/Q0AabFZ0BU — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2021

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader NV Subash has slammed Asaduddin over his remarks on India-Pakistan cricket match and stated that AIMIM was founded on negative ideology.

Subash told ANI, "AIMIM party represented by Asaduddin Owaisi is founded on a negative ideology. So when a party has been founded on a negative ideology, definitely party leaders workers always speak negatively about the country and the ruling party."

"Asaduddin Owaisi doesn`t seem to know or he pretends that he doesn`t know about the welfare schemes implemented by PM Narendra Modi`s govt," he added.

(With ANI inputs)

