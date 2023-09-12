trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2661488
India's Chandrayaan Missions Providing Unmatched Data For Global Scientific Community: Top Indian Scientist

Duari said ISRO’s three Chandrayaan missions have thrown more light on the presence of water ice, previously undiscovered minerals and elements, and temperature changes on the moon.

Kolkata: India’s Chandrayaan missions have so far provided “unmatched data” for the international scientific community, paving the way for moon exploration from different dimensions, including the possibility of setting up a human habitation in future, eminent scientist Debiprosad Duari said.

Duari said ISRO’s three Chandrayaan missions have thrown more light on the presence of water ice, previously undiscovered minerals and elements, and temperature changes on the moon. “All the Chandrayaan missions have produced unmatched quality of data for not only India, but the entire world.


Chandrayaan-1 in 2019 used the moon mineralogy mapper (collaborative instrument between NASA and ISRO), and for the first time observed and indicated the presence of 60,000 crore litres of water ice near the polar region.

“Based on this information, its application in rocket fuel and other areas, including creating a synthetic biosphere where human beings can stay, were identified,” he told PTI during an interaction at its Kolkata office.

Duari said though in the Chandrayaan-2 mission, the lander failed to make a soft landing, it orbited the moon for four years, providing a “wealth of knowledge, information, data and images”.

