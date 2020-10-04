India's coronavirus cases cross 65-lakh mark with 75,829 new cases

New Delhi: Coronavirus case hold in India crossed 65 lakh mark on Sunday (October 4, 2020) with more than 75,000 cases recorded in a day. As per the Ministry of Health data, the coronavirus cases in India stands at 65,49,374 with 75,829 new cases reported in the last 24 hours.
Out of the total cases, 9,37,625 active cases, 55,09,967 cured/discharged/migrated cases. The death toll in India stands at 1,01,782 with 940 deaths reported in last 24 hours.
India's COVID-19 death toll crossed the grim milestone of 1 lakh on Saturday. The fatality rate in India now stands at 1.55 percent.
The active cases in India are 14.32 percent of the total cases.
Here's the state-wise list of COVID-19 data in India:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|173
|1
|3642
|11
|53
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|55282
|1615
|651791
|7798
|5941
|41
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|3015
|4
|7388
|205
|18
|4
|Assam
|33933
|195
|150776
|1813
|735
|14
|5
|Bihar
|11597
|480
|173932
|1483
|912
|2
|6
|Chandigarh
|1792
|89
|10396
|234
|172
|3
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|29292
|401
|91077
|2982
|1031
|29
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|101
|1
|2967
|8
|2
|9
|Delhi
|25234
|1216
|257224
|3440
|5472
|34
|10
|Goa
|4923
|86
|29527
|523
|450
|8
|11
|Gujarat
|16762
|27
|120987
|1304
|3487
|12
|12
|Haryana
|12868
|379
|118258
|1542
|1450
|25
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|3292
|36
|12193
|197
|210
|8
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|15646
|443
|61351
|1399
|1231
|19
|15
|Jharkhand
|10939
|304
|74604
|1176
|734
|5
|16
|Karnataka
|112802
|797
|508495
|8989
|9219
|100
|17
|Kerala
|80900
|3336
|139620
|4476
|813
|22
|18
|Ladakh
|1101
|7
|3315
|41
|61
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|19807
|317
|111712
|2101
|2399
|27
|20
|Maharashtra
|258548
|2765
|1134555
|16835
|37758
|278
|21
|Manipur
|2497
|161
|9081
|89
|71
|2
|22
|Meghalaya
|2083
|328
|4319
|93
|54
|2
|23
|Mizoram
|348
|4
|1772
|13
|0
|24
|Nagaland
|1155
|65
|5257
|46
|17
|25
|Odisha
|30301
|1030
|198194
|4066
|892
|17
|26
|Puducherry
|4874
|180
|23344
|396
|534
|2
|27
|Punjab
|14289
|646
|99468
|1691
|3562
|61
|28
|Rajasthan
|21075
|133
|119241
|2003
|1530
|14
|29
|Sikkim
|640
|2
|2448
|39
|43
|2
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|46255
|39
|558534
|5596
|9718
|65
|31
|Telengana
|27901
|427
|170212
|2366
|1163
|10
|32
|Tripura
|5171
|195
|21410
|513
|293
|4
|33
|Uttarakhand
|8076
|428
|41338
|919
|648
|12
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|47823
|1289
|356826
|4860
|5977
|60
|35
|West Bengal
|27130
|265
|234712
|3013
|5132
|62
|Total#
|937625
|7371
|5509966
|82260
|101782
|940
Meanwhile, the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare said that India has scaled up its testing capacity from one in January to more than 7.7 cr in October. It added that with progressively falling positivity rate, testing has worked as an effective tool to limit the spread of COVID19 infection.