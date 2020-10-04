India's coronavirus cases cross 65-lakh mark with 75,829 new cases

New Delhi: Coronavirus case hold in India crossed 65 lakh mark on Sunday (October 4, 2020) with more than 75,000 cases recorded in a day. As per the Ministry of Health data, the coronavirus cases in India stands at 65,49,374 with 75,829 new cases reported in the last 24 hours.

Out of the total cases, 9,37,625 active cases, 55,09,967 cured/discharged/migrated cases. The death toll in India stands at 1,01,782 with 940 deaths reported in last 24 hours.

India's COVID-19 death toll crossed the grim milestone of 1 lakh on Saturday. The fatality rate in India now stands at 1.55 percent.

The active cases in India are 14.32 percent of the total cases.

Here's the state-wise list of COVID-19 data in India:

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 173 1 3642 11 53 2 Andhra Pradesh 55282 1615 651791 7798 5941 41 3 Arunachal Pradesh 3015 4 7388 205 18 4 Assam 33933 195 150776 1813 735 14 5 Bihar 11597 480 173932 1483 912 2 6 Chandigarh 1792 89 10396 234 172 3 7 Chhattisgarh 29292 401 91077 2982 1031 29 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 101 1 2967 8 2 9 Delhi 25234 1216 257224 3440 5472 34 10 Goa 4923 86 29527 523 450 8 11 Gujarat 16762 27 120987 1304 3487 12 12 Haryana 12868 379 118258 1542 1450 25 13 Himachal Pradesh 3292 36 12193 197 210 8 14 Jammu and Kashmir 15646 443 61351 1399 1231 19 15 Jharkhand 10939 304 74604 1176 734 5 16 Karnataka 112802 797 508495 8989 9219 100 17 Kerala 80900 3336 139620 4476 813 22 18 Ladakh 1101 7 3315 41 61 19 Madhya Pradesh 19807 317 111712 2101 2399 27 20 Maharashtra 258548 2765 1134555 16835 37758 278 21 Manipur 2497 161 9081 89 71 2 22 Meghalaya 2083 328 4319 93 54 2 23 Mizoram 348 4 1772 13 0 24 Nagaland 1155 65 5257 46 17 25 Odisha 30301 1030 198194 4066 892 17 26 Puducherry 4874 180 23344 396 534 2 27 Punjab 14289 646 99468 1691 3562 61 28 Rajasthan 21075 133 119241 2003 1530 14 29 Sikkim 640 2 2448 39 43 2 30 Tamil Nadu 46255 39 558534 5596 9718 65 31 Telengana 27901 427 170212 2366 1163 10 32 Tripura 5171 195 21410 513 293 4 33 Uttarakhand 8076 428 41338 919 648 12 34 Uttar Pradesh 47823 1289 356826 4860 5977 60 35 West Bengal 27130 265 234712 3013 5132 62 Total# 937625 7371 5509966 82260 101782 940

Meanwhile, the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare said that India has scaled up its testing capacity from one in January to more than 7.7 cr in October. It added that with progressively falling positivity rate, testing has worked as an effective tool to limit the spread of COVID19 infection.