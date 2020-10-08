India's COVID-19 cases cross 68-lakh mark, recoveries rise to 85.25%

New Delhi: Even as India's COVID-19 caseload rose to over 68 lakh the number of people who recuperated from the infection has surged to 58,27,704. The recovery rate stands at 85.25 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data on Thursday (October 8, 2020).

The total recoveries have surged to 58,27,704 while there are 9,02,425 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 13.20 per cent of the total caseload.

With over 75,000 people recovering from COVID-19 every day in India, the country`s recoveries is 6.3 times more than active cases of coronavirus, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday (MoHFW). The country has witnessed an exponential rise in the number of COVID-19 recoveries from 50,000 recoveries in May to over 57 lakh in October.

The fatality rate due to the coronavirus infection has dropped to 1.54 per cent.

India recorded a single-day rise of 78,524 COVID-19 cases and 971 fatalities in a span of 24 hours, the total COVID-19 cases mounted to 68,35,655 with the death toll at 1,05,526.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5 . It went past 50 lakh on September 16 and crossed 60 lakh on September 28.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 8,34,65,975 samples have been tested up to October 7 with 11,94,321 samples being tested on Wednesday.