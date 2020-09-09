India's COVID-19 cases near 44-lakh mark with 89706 new cases in 24 hours

New Delhi: With nearly 90,000 fresh cases of coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's COVID-19 tally went past 43 lakh. On Wednesday, as many as 89,706 infections were reported while 33,98,844 people recuperated from the disease so far pushing the national recovery rate to 77.77 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 43,70,128, while the death toll rose to 73,890 with 1,115 people succumbing to the disease in a span of 24 hours, the data showed.

The COVID-19 case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.69 per cent. The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities. "Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said.

There are 8,97,394 active cases of COVID-19, which is 20.53 per cent of the total caseload in the country, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, reached 30 lakh on August 23 and went past 40 lakh on September 5.

India has the highest number of coronavirus infections outside of the United States, reporting the largest single-day spike every day for more than a month.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 5,18,04,677 samples have been tested up to September 8 with 11,54,549 samples being tested on Tuesday.