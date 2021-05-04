India's fight against COVID-19: IAF airlifts 900 oxygen cylinders from Britain

New Delhi: Indian Air Force (IAF) airlifted the first batch of 900 oxygen cylinders offered by the British Oxygen Company to India on Monday. The British Oxygen Company has offered 5000 oxygen cylinders to India to help the country in its fight against the rapidly spreading second wave of COVID-19.

In a tweet, the High Commission of India, London said, "5000 Oxygen Cylinders (46 Ltr) contributed free of cost by British Oxygen Company. 1st batch of 900 cylinders airlifted by Indian Air Force @IAF_MCC to India this morning. Thank you @boconline @RoyalAirForce & SERCO for local logistics support. @MEAIndia @DrSJaishankar."

Earlier on Sunday (local time), the United Kingdom had announced that it will be sending additional 1,000 ventilators from the UK`s surplus supply to Indian hospitals as part of its commitment to support India`s fight against the second wave of coronavirus.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who will hold talks today with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi in a virtual summit, said that India`s fight against increasing coronavirus cases will be reinforced by the new UK government. It also made the announcement of additional ventilators in addition to 200 ventilators, 495 oxygen concentrators and three oxygen generation units the UK sent to India last week.

The IAF has been relentlessly working towards smooth shipping of oxygen containers and concentrators, working from the force base in Panagarh in West Bengal. As India is facing surging COVID cases and there is an unprecedented health crisis in the country, several countries have extended support to India.

Global help and support in the form of PPE kits, raw materials for the production of vaccines, oxygen concentrator, and oxygen container.

An Indian Air Force aircraft reached Chennai, Tamil Nadu early morning today with 450 oxygen cylinders each of capacity 46.6 ltr from the United Kingdom pic.twitter.com/VTdPYfi9sl — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2021

The Indian Air Force`s (IAF) C-17 aircraft on Monday also returned from Frankfurt, Germany to Hindan after having airlifted four empty cryogenic oxygen containers.

The Air Force`s C-17s also airlifted eight cryogenic oxygen containers from Hyderabad to Bhubaneswar, two from Vijaywada, two from Yelahanka, two from Hindan to Bhubaneswar, and two from Bhopal to Ranchi.

Additionally, the airlift of two containers from Hindan to Ranchi, two from Agra to Ranchi, one from Lucknow to Ranchi, and two from Chandigarh to Ranchi is in progress. The Air Force`s IL-76 has also been deployed for airlifting of equipment for two oxygen plants from Sulur, Coimbatore to Palam.

Several countries have extended support to India as the country is battling the second wave of COVID-19.

(With Agency Inputs)

Live TV