NEW DELHI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Manoj Pande on Friday said that the resolute and firm manner in which Indian troops stood up to Chinese forces during the Galwan valley stand-off, made the world take note of India's political and military resolve. "The resolute and firm manner in which we stood up to our northern adversary during the events of April-May 2020 has made the world take notice of our political and military resolve of a rising India," Pande said while addressing the PHDCCI's annual meeting.

Referring to China's rising economic clout, Pande further said that it has been looking at geopolitical and trade agreement as zero-sum game. "Concurrently, Chinese belligerence is evident in its continuous propensity to project power outside its region and presenting a threat to rule-based organisation," he added.

On the Russia-Ukraine war, the army chief said: "Our stance on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict is a good example where we stood steadfast and clear towards addressing legitimate pursuits of our national interest.

"The dividends are evident in our pursuits as part of a bilateral and multilateral grouping, international solar alliance, global bio-fuel alliance, coalition for disaster resilient infrastructure, trade agreement."