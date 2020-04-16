हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Coronavirus

India's first plasma therapy on coronavirus COVID-19 patient at Delhi's Max hospital

In a first for India, doctors at New Delhi's Max Hospital in Saket are conducting a plasma therapy in the hopes of finding a cure for coronavirus. Four members of a family from New Delhi's Defence Colony had contracted the coronavirus were undergoing treatment at Max Hospital. 

India&#039;s first plasma therapy on coronavirus COVID-19 patient at Delhi&#039;s Max hospital

New Delhi: In a first for India, doctors at New Delhi's Max Hospital in Saket are conducting a plasma therapy in the hopes of finding a cure for coronavirus.

Four members of a family from New Delhi's Defence Colony had contracted the coronavirus and were undergoing treatment at Max Hospital. 

While the father, Jasbeer Chaddha succumbed to COVID-19 infection, the mother and the daughter of the family have been discharged.

The son is on a ventilator and is being administered the plasma therapy. The hospital took the approval from the government to conduct the treatment. This is the first case in the country where plasma therapy is being used.

As there is no vaccine or any cure for the coronavirus, plasma therapy could prove to be a game changer. China and South Korea have used this method to cure COVID-19 patients.

Meanwhile, the family has alleged that their security guard used to go to Jamaat, and he might contracted the COVID-19 infection from there and passed it on to them. A complaint has been filed with the police.

The total number of coronavirus positive cases in India jumps to 11,933, including 392 deaths with as many as 1,344 people have been either cured, discharged, or migrated, as per Health Ministry on Wednesday.

CoronavirusCoronavirus IndiaCOVID-19
India Coronavirus, COVID-19 Live Updates, April 16: India reports total 12,380 positive cases, death toll at 414
