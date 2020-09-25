India's first RRTS train with design speed of 180 kmph unveiled: Check its features

The Centre on Friday unveiled the first look of the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) train that can attain a top speed of 180 kilometres per hour on the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor. The design is inspired by Delhi's iconic Lotus Temple and is aligned with PM Narendra Modi's ‘Make in India’ policy.

The entire rolling stock of RRTS will be manufactured at Bombardier’s Savli plant in Gujarat and it is sustainable and energy-efficient green train. With radiating stainless steel outer body, these aerodynamic RRTS trains will be lightweight and fully air-conditioned.

Each car will have six automatic plug-in type wide doors, three on each side (Business Class will have four such doors, two on each side) for ease of access and exit.

The RRTS trains will have transverse 2x2 seating with adequate legroom, optimized aisle width with grab handles and grab poles for a comfortable journey for standing passengers, overhead luggage rack, mobile/laptop charging sockets and onboard Wi-Fi among other computer-centric features.

It is an epitome of sustainability as its design allows the flow of natural sources of light and air circulation. On similar lines, RRTS rolling stock will have lighting and temperature control systems to enhance the passenger experience with less energy consumption. Equipped with modern amenities, the RRTS rolling stock will be a unique amalgamation of new-age technology and India’s rich heritage.

Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs Secretary Durga Shanker Mishra said, "The environment-friendly, energy-efficient trains will improve the quality of life in and around NCR by accelerating economic growth, creating economic opportunities and at the same time reducing air pollution, carbon footprint, congestion, and accidents."

NCRTC Managing Director Vinay Kumar Singh said, “RRTS rolling stock will be energy-efficient with about 30% regeneration during braking". The prototype is scheduled to roll off the production line in 2022 and will be put into public use after extensive trials. NCRTC will procure 30 train sets of six cars each for operating regional rail services on the entire corridor and ten train sets of three cars each for operating local transit services in Meerut.

Features for passengers:

* Double glazed, tempered large safety glass windows that offer passengers a panoramic view of the outside

• Equipped with a public announcement and display system, dynamic route map display, an infotainment display, along with emergency communication facilities. The train is designed for modern visual and audio announcements which orient passenger with information about the next stop, final destination, etc.

* Automatic plug-in type wide doors reducing air-friction and noise.

* CCTV, fire & smoke detector, fire extinguisher and door indicator.

* Universally accessible- Dedicated wheelchair space located near to the train doorway for easy access.

* Proven lightweight and compact propulsion system with high reliability and performance requirements.

* Innovative Train Control Monitoring System (TCMS) technology, as well as its predictive and condition-based monitoring features, which will enhance the fleet’s performance by providing extensive train-to-ground diagnostics.

* Designed keeping in mind high-acceleration and high-deceleration that the train needs to undergo given the maximum operational speed of 160kmph and stations at every 5-10km.

* Trains would run under Automatic Train Operation (ATO) to provide a smooth ride with precise stopping accuracy and will also save energy.

* These modern trains will have push buttons for the selective opening of doors on need basis. This eliminates the requirement of opening all doors at every station, thus leading to energy saving.

* RRTS trains will also have business class (one coach per train) with spacious, comfortable and reclining seats which will be accessible through a special lounge at the platform-level.

* A food automatic vending machine will be installed in the business coach.

* One coach in every train will be reserved for women passengers as well.

* Given the high-speed train operations, all RRTS stations will have Platform Screen Doors (PSDs) for the safety of the passengers. The train doors will be integrated with PSDs.

The Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor is one of the three prioritised RRTS corridor being implemented in phase-1. The 82 km long Delhi–Ghaziabad–Meerut Corridor is the first RRTS corridor being implemented in India. The corridor will bring down the travel time between Delhi to Meerut by around 1/3rd. The commute time from Delhi to Meerut will be reduced to less than an hour from 3-4 hours by road at present.

Civil construction work on about 50-km long section between Sahibabad and Shatabdi Nagar, Meerut is in full swing including the construction of four stations - Ghaziabad, Sahibabad, Guldhar and Duhai. The priority section of the corridor is targeted to be commissioned in 2023, while the entire corridor will be commissioned in 2025. The other two Phase-I RRTS corridors are Delhi-Gurugram-SNB and Delhi-Panipat.

Pre-construction activities are in full swing for Delhi-Gurugram-SNB corridor and its DPR is under active consideration of the Government of India for sanction. The DPR of the Delhi to Panipat RRTS corridor is also under active consideration of the respective State Governments for approval.

NCRTC is a joint venture of the Centre (50 per cent) and state governments of Haryana (12.5 per cent), NCT Delhi (12.5 per cent), Uttar Pradesh (12.5 per cent), and Rajasthan (12.5 per cent). It is mandated to design, construct, finance, operate and maintain RRTS in NCR and works under the administrative control of Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs, GOI. NCRTC is mandated to implement India’s first RRTS in NCR.

The first look of RRTS train was unveiled on Friday by Durga Shanker Mishra, Secretary, Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs (MoHUA) & Chairman, National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) in presence of Vinay Kumar Singh, Managing Director, NCRTC, all the members of Board of Directors of NCRTC and other senior officials of MoHUA, NCRTC and Bombardier India.