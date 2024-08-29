PC Mohan, BJP's Member of Parliament from Bangalore Central constituency on Friday said that India's first Vande Bharat sleeper train is set to be dispatched from Bengaluru's BEML plant by September 20 and is likely to be operational by December this year. Earlier in June, Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that India's first Vande Bharat sleeper trains will be on track within two months.

Here are all the advanced features the sleeper version of Vande Bharat train is equipped with:

Marking a revolution in passenger travel, India's first semi-high-speed Vande Bharat trains, built indigenously, have paved the way for the upcoming high-speed Vande Sleeper trains by Indian Railways.

The Vande Bharat sleeper train's body is constructed from high-grade austenitic stainless steel, featuring crash-worthy elements in the crash buffers and couplers.

Meeting strict safety standards, all materials and components of the trainset comply with the Fire standard requirements according to EN45545 HL3 grade.

Designed by BEML, the Vande Bharat Sleeper Trains balance aesthetic appeal with functionality in their interiors, sleeper berths, and exteriors.

Every aspect, from the front nose cone to the interior panels, seats, berths, interior lights, couplers, and gangways, is carefully crafted to fulfill the rigorous standards of the sleeper trainset.

Capable of speeds up to 200 km/h, the Vande Bharat sleeper train is set to offer a premium alternative for long-distance travel, rivaling the current Rajdhani Express.

These trains, evolving from the existing Vande Bharat models, will provide sleeper berths suitable for overnight trips.

The train boasts top-tier interiors with GFRP panels, automatic plug sliding passenger doors, hot water showers in the 1st AC car, an ergonomic toilet system, and specialized berths and toilets for the specially-abled.

According to officials, the plan includes 1 AC First Class, 4 AC Two-Tier, and 11 AC Three-Tier compartments, totaling a 16-bogie car set.

Anticipated improvements encompass enhanced soundproofing, refined acceleration and deceleration, user-friendly toilets, an aerodynamic exterior, a modular pantry, and a public announcement and visual information system, ensuring minimal deceleration during full service.

The trainset's braking is set at 0.8 m/s², with the maximum deceleration at any speed capped at 1 m/s². The train