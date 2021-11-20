India's lethal destroyer ship INS Visakhapatnam to be commissioned tomorrow

New Delhi: On November 21 (Sunday), the Indian Navy will make history by commissioning INS Visakhapatnam, the first stealth guided-missile destroyer ship of Project 15B in the presence of defence minister Rajnath Singh.

Constructed using indigenous steel DMR 249A, this giant ship is the largest destroyer constructed in India with an overall length of 163m and displacement of over 7400 tons.

“We are ready for INS Visakhapatnam's commissioning on November 21; our indigenous content is the highest today. After commissioning, we will continue with a few more trials and will be one with the fleet,” said Capt Birendra Singh Bains, Commanding Officer (designate) of INS Visakhapatnam

“We have improved our onboard machinery, various auxiliaries, weapon systems, & sensors; our guns & torpedoes are fired,” Captain Bains added.

A variety of weapons and sensors including supersonic surface-to-surface and surface-to-air missiles, medium and short-range guns, anti-submarine rockets, and advanced electronic warfare and communication suits make the INS amongst India’s largest destroyers.

Four days later, the fourth submarine of Project-75 Vela is also scheduled to be commissioned. It will be commissioned on November 25 by the Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh, according to the Navy Vice Chief. The submarine will join the submarine fleet of the Western Naval Command. Vela has completed most of its trials and is ready for combat and operational tasking.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday (November 19) said India will soon be manufacturing 90 per cent of the defence products it needs within the country and by 2024-2025, it will also export such products worth USD 5 billion.

"Earlier, 65-70 per cent defence products were imported. Now, as we head for 'aatmanirbharata' (self-reliance), 65 per cent of defence products are made in India. We were known as an importer (of defence equipment) earlier, now we are exporting those to 70 countries," he said while addressing the gathering at the "Rashtra Raksha Samarpan Parv" here.

