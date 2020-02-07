India's offer of evacuating people from China's Wuhan was extended to all its neighbours: S Jaishankar

New Delhi: India had offered the evacuation of citizens of all neighbouring countries, including Pakistan, from China's Wuhan, the epicentre of the Coronavirus. Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar said, "Regarding the question on Pakistan, at the time when our two flights were going, we had told all the students and the larger community in Wuhan that we were prepared not only to bring back only our own people but bring back all the people in our neighbourhood who would like to come back."

"This was an offer which was made to all our neighbours. But only seven nationals of Maldives chose to avail of the offer. I would like the honourable members to know the offer was made to all the neighbouring countries," he added.

India had evacuated its citizens and brought back 654 passengers from Wuhan on January 31 and February 1, which included seven Maldivian citizens and one Bangladeshi citizen. ITBP, which is hosting one of the quarantine camps for the evacuees, confirmed that all foreign nations have tested negative for the virus that has killed more than 600 in China.

While it has been confirmed no response came from Pakistan, the foreign ministry has said, if the situation arises, it can look into it.

Two Indian diplomats from Indian mission in Beijing-- Deepak Padmakumar and M Balakrishnan played a crucial role in operation Wuhan Evacuation. The EAM said, "I would like to place on record, for understanding and appreciation that, two embassy official also went from Beijing to Wuhan at considerable risk."

Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha Harivansh Narayan Singh responded by saying, "entire house joins in applauding the efforts".

Currently, 80 Indians citizens are in Wuhan, 70 Indian students who chose to stay in Wuhan and 10 students who were not allowed to board the Air India flight since they showed symptoms.

So far India has confirmed three cases of the virus from Kerala. It has also been confirmed that six Indians are on board the quarantined cruise ship Diamond Princesses, off the coast of Japan. Around 3,700 people are on the ship with 61 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus.