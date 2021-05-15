India's COVID-19 situation stabilising, positivity rate stands at 19.8 per cent: Centre

New Delhi: The overall COVID-19 situation is stabilising and the government will work towards ensuring further improvement, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday.

The Joint Secretary at Health Ministry Lav Agarwal at a media briefing said that a decline in the active cases has been observed since the last 12 days. On May 3, the active cases were 17.13 per cent, which has declined to 15.1 per cent and recovered cases stand at 83.8 per cent.

He said the overall positivity rate is less than 20 per cent since the last five days and there is a trend of plateauing and decreasing of cases.

The second COVID-19 wave has been deadly and wreaked havoc in several parts of the country, while reporting over 4 lakh daily coronavirus cases and more than 4,000 fatalities on some days.

NITI Aayog member V K Paul echoed the claims saying the situation is stabilising and the government will work towards ensuring further stabilisation and rapid decline of the pandemic

"It is evident that we can see a certain amount of stabilisation of the second wave of the pandemic. Some states have shown a clear pattern, in some states there are concerns and in some others there is a trend towards an increase. It is a mixed picture," Paul said.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry in its data said 10 states account for 85 per cent of the total coronavirus cases in the country. Atleast 11 states have over one lakh active COVID-19 cases, 17 have less than 50,000 cases while eight have active cases between 50,000 and one lakh.

Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Haryana, Bihar, Gujarat, Telangana, Goa and Chhattisgarh, which are recording a high number of novel coronavirus cases, are also reporting decline in the number of active cases, Agarwal pointed out.

On Saturday, India recorded 3,26,098 COVID-19 cases that took the tally to 2,43,72,907, while 3,890 new fatalities pushed the death toll to 2,66,207.