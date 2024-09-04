India's first indigenous unmanned bomber aircraft, the 'FWD 200 B,' has completed its maiden flight. This is India’s first homegrown bomber UAV capable of causing significant destruction on the battlefield.

The MQ-9B Predator is currently considered the world's most lethal drone. This highly refined, weaponized drone from the United States is a formidable piece of technology. However, India's UAV, the FWD 200 B, is equally impressive. Notably, while the MQ-9B Predator costs around ₹250 crore, the FWD 200 B, developed by India’s Flying Edge Defense and Aerospace Technologies, is priced at just ₹25 crore.

On Tuesday, India’s first indigenous unmanned bomber aircraft, the 'FWD 200 B,' successfully took to the skies. This is India's unseen warrior, capable of causing havoc anywhere in the sky while evading enemy detection. Equipped with every essential attribute, this aircraft is designed to be an infallible asset on the battlefield.

India has unveiled its indigenous unmanned bomber aircraft at a time when Turkey had refused to provide India with Bayraktar UAVs. With this development, India joins the ranks of countries possessing their own unmanned bomber UAVs. Until now, only seven countries— the USA, Turkey, Iran, Russia, China, the UK, and Israel—had such capabilities. India is now also on that list.