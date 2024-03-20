Advertisement
NewsIndia
STARTUP MAHAKUMBH

India's Startup Ecosystem 3rd Largest Worldwide, Credits Timely Decisions: PM Modi

India's youth has chosen the path of being job creator rather than job seeker, Modi said, highlighting the changing mindset of people. He said women are leading more than 45 per cent of Indian startups.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Mar 20, 2024, 12:33 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

India's Startup Ecosystem 3rd Largest Worldwide, Credits Timely Decisions: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Wednesday that India has solidified its position as the world’s third largest startup ecosystem, boasting an impressive 1.25 lakh startups and a remarkable 110 unicorns. Speaking at the prestigious Startup Mahakumbh event, Modi emphasized that India’s startup culture transcends the boundaries of metro cities and has now become an integral part of our social fabric.

Modi vowed that he will make India the world's third largest economy in his third term, and asserted that startups will play a big role in India's progress. The Startup India initiative gave platform to innovative ideas, and connected entrepreneurs and ventures to funding, he said.

"During the G20 Summit, leaders from various countries were awestruck by our UPI. UPI has strengthened our efforts for financial inclusion. It has helped India to bridge the rural-urban divide. India has democratized the use of technology. We have risen above the 'haves and have-nots' debate. Over 45% of our startups are run by women," PM said while addressing the event.

India's youth has chosen the path of being job creator rather than job seeker, Modi said, highlighting the changing mindset of people. He said women are leading more than 45 per cent of Indian startups. India has democratised technology, and therefore the 'haves and have-nots' theory can not work here.

The Rs 1 lakh crore fund announced for research and innovation in interim budget will help the sunrise sectors, Modi said.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When will the full details of electoral bonds be revealed?
DNA Video
DNA: Defeating Putin in Russia is not only difficult but 'impossible'?
DNA Video
DNA: Elvish Yadav Arrest Update: Shocking Confession of Elvish Yadav
DNA
Watch the opinion poll of Lok Sabha elections 2024
DNA Video
DNA: Will new rules be implemented on seat belts in India?
DNA Video
DNA: What problem does America have with CAA?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Pakistan upset with CAA?
DNA Video
DNA: Lok Sabha Election 2024: Complete Analysis of electoral bonds
DNA Video
DNA: What is the benefit of 'One Country One Election'?
DNA Video
DNA: What are major causes of Kidney diseases?