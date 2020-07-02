IndiGo announces 25% discount on airfare to doctors, nurses till December 2020

Indian national carrier Indigo has announced a 25 per cent discount on the airfare to doctors and nurses till December 2020 as they continue to battle the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic from the frontline. The decision was announced on July 1 and is valid on bookings made via Indigo's website.

An official statement read, "As a token of gratitude for the selfless support offered by our medical professionals, we are offering up to 25% Tough Cookie discount on flights bookings."

Doctors and nurses everywhere, we’ve got you a sweet #toughcookie discount - up to 25%* off when you book through our website. *T&Cs apply. Click to know more https://t.co/iXL73zH1Lb #LetsIndiGo #NationalDoctorsDay pic.twitter.com/xs6mx5MyzM — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) July 1, 2020

"Applicable for doctors and nurses, this Tough Cookie discount entitles up to 25% off. The discount is valid on bookings made via our website. A valid identity proof...is mandatory at the time of check-in for verification, and failing to provide the same may result in denial of boarding," further read the statement.

Terms and Conditions:

1. Eligibility: Doctors and nurses (“Tough Cookies”) booking IndiGo flights through IndiGo’s website (www.goindigo.in) or mobile website shall be eligible for up to twenty-five (25%) discount on certain IndiGo flights (“offer”).

2. Validity: The offer is available for certain flights, operated by IndiGo, for booking and travel undertaken by a customer on or before December 31, 2020 (“offer period”) on any of the booking platforms.

3. Identification:

A valid Medical Council of India (MCI) or State Medical Council registration number for doctors has to be submitted at the time of booking and the original/self-attested copy of the registration certificate along with a photo identification card is mandatorily required to be shown by a passenger at the time of check-in.

A valid Indian Nursing Council (INC) registration number or a Degree or Diploma certificate number for nurses has to be submitted at the time of booking and the original certificate or a copy of the certificate duly attested by a doctor along with a photo identification card is mandatorily required to be shown by a passenger at the time of check-in.

In the absence of the aforesaid documents, nurses can also provide the letter of identification for themselves certified by a doctor on the doctors’ letterhead along with a stamped and certified photograph. Passengers who fail to provide valid identification entered at the time of making the booking will be denied boarding.

4. Manner of Use: (a) While making a booking, the customer is required to select the ‘checkbox’ for the doctors and nurses fare on the homepage. The discount will be automatically applied to the applicable fare. Limited inventory is available under the Scheme and bookings are subject to availability and at the sole discretion of IndiGo on the first-come-first-served basis. If the inventory is exhausted under this category, a customer may choose to fly on a different date or select a normal class of fare for the same date.

(b) The doctor or nurse whose details have been entered at the time of booking is mandatorily required to travel on the itinerary booked with such discount, whether individually or along with other persons travelling on the same PNR. In case of a ‘no show’ or cancellation of the booking by the relevant doctor or nurse, other passengers on the same PNR will be denied boarding and may only be allowed to travel with a fresh ticket (i.e. without discount) to be purchased at the relevant airport of departure

5. Applicability and Exclusions: The offer is applicable to one-way and round-trip bookings only for domestic travel for Doctors and Nurses where tickets are purchased more than 7 (seven) days before the date of travel. The offer is, however, not applicable to IndiGo’s group bookings for domestic travel or for international travel.

6. Changes in Booking: The reservation booked under this category cannot be modified. For any modifications, a customer shall be required to cancel and making a booking afresh to get the applicable discount (subject to available inventory).

7. Transfer or Exchange: This offer is non-transferable, non-exchangeable and not cashable. The Airfare offer cannot be clubbed with any other offer, scheme, or promotion related to airfare charges.

8. Conditions of Carriage: All IndiGo flight bookings made under this offer shall be subject to IndiGo’s Conditions of Carriage (“CoC”) available at https://www.goindigo.in/information/conditions-of-carriage.html. Nothing in these terms and conditions shall supersede anything contained in the CoC and in the event of any conflict or inconsistency with the CoC, the CoC shall prevail.

9. Right to withdraw: IndiGo reserves the right to withdraw or modify these terms, at any time, at its absolute discretion, without assigning any reason and without prior intimation. Withdrawal of the offer, will not affect the tickets purchased during the offer period, prior to the withdrawal of the offer.

10. Governing Law: This offer will be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of India, and all matters related to this Offer are subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts at New Delhi.

Customer Consent: The Customer: (i) unconditionally and irrevocably agrees to these terms and conditions; and (ii) consents that all information provided by the customer may be shared by IndiGo with its agents, representatives, service providers, employees, and may be used to send promotional information pertaining to IndiGo to the customer, in future.