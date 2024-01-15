trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2709782
INDIGO

IndiGo Passenger Hits Pilot Announcing Flight Delay, Complaint Filed

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ritesh K Srivastava|Last Updated: Jan 15, 2024, 09:41 AM IST
New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a passenger identified as Sahil Kataraia physically assaulted the pilot of an IndiGo flight (6E-2175) from Delhi to Goa on Monday. The assault occurred while the pilot was announcing delays caused by fog, a video of which has gone viral on social media. The flight, initially scheduled for a 7:40 am departure, faced a significant delay due to fog, pushing the takeoff time to 2:30 pm. The new pilot, replacing the previous crew due to Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) norms, was delivering the announcement when the assailant, wearing a yellow hoodie, struck.

 

 

It may be noted Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) are crucial regulations aimed at ensuring the well-being of pilots and flight attendants. These rules mandate sufficient rest periods, addressing fatigue-related safety concerns. The Directorate-General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) oversees the establishment of FDTL to maintain aviation safety standards.

INDIGO TAKES ACTION

IndiGo swiftly responded by filing a complaint against the passenger and initiating the process for an official case. The airline handed over the unruly passenger to the authorities immediately after the incident.

PUBLIC OUTCRY AND DEMANDS FOR ACTION

Social media users expressed outrage, with calls for the arrest of the assailant and placement on the no-fly list. Criticism was directed not only at the passenger but also at IndiGo for the delays and other perceived shortcomings.

AIRPORT DISRUPTIONS AND FRUSTRATED PASSENGERS

The assault comes amid significant disruptions at the Delhi airport, where 110 flights experienced delays and 79 were canceled on the same day. Passengers already dealing with extensive flight disruptions faced an average delay of 50 minutes, further contributing to their frustration.

CONTINUED WEATHER WOES

The incident adds to the challenges faced by major airlines, including IndiGo, SpiceJet, and Vistara, due to ongoing adverse weather conditions in Delhi and Kolkata. Yesterday, severe delays, some exceeding seven or eight hours, were attributed to dense fog and adverse weather conditions in North India.

This shocking assault underscores the need for improved passenger behavior and highlights the challenges airlines face amid unpredictable weather conditions, emphasizing the importance of adhering to aviation safety regulations.

