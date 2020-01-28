हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kunal Kamra

IndiGo suspends comedian Kunal Kamra for six month over accosting senior journalist onboard

Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri condemned Kamra's act and demanded other airlines to  follow Indigo footsteps and bar Kunal Kamra in flying their respective airlines.

New Delhi: IndiGo airlines on Tuesday suspended stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra from flying in its airline for six months after he confronted a senior journalist travelling in the same flight and made a video of it.

Kamra posted the video in his Twitter handle writing, ''i did this for my hero.......i did this for Rohit''. However, in the video the senior journalist is seen not reacting to the comedian`s statements and remained glued to his laptop.  

The Indigo airline stated that Kamra`s behavious as unacceptable and issued a statement which read, "In light of the recent incident on board 6E 5317 from Mumbai to Lucknow, we wish to inform that we are suspending Mr Kunal Kamra from flying with IndiGo for a period of six months, as his conduct onboard was unacceptable behaviour." The airline further advised passengers to refrain from indulging in any kind of personal slandering whilst onboard, as this can potentially compromise the safety of fellow passengers.

Kamra was travelling in an IndiGo flight 6E 5317 from Mumbai to Lucknow on Tuesday. 

Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri condemned Kamra's act and demanded other airlines to  follow Indigo footsteps and bar Kunal Kamra in flying their respective airlines. Puri said, ''Offensive behaviour designed to provoke and create disturbance inside an aircraft is absolutely unacceptable and endangers safety of air travellers.'' 

Puri further said, ''We are left with no option but to advise other airlines to impose similar restrictions on the person concerned.'' 

