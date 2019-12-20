Indo-China joint military exercise Hand-in-Hand-2019 concludes in Meghalaya

NEW DELHI: A joint military exercise between India and China – ‘Hand-in-Hand-2019’ on counter terrorism concluded on December 20, 2019 at the Joint Traning Node at Umroi in India’s North-Eastern state of Meghalaya.

The eighth edition of the joint military exercise covered company level Joint Training on counter terrorism operation in semi urban terrain under United Nations mandate. The exercise was aimed at building and promoting positive relations between both the armies.

The 14-day long exercise schedule was focused upon training on various lectures and drills associated with counter terrorist handling and firing with each others’ weapons, battle obstacles course, special heliborne operations and case studies of various operations carried out in counter terrorist environment.

“Two tactical exercise were scheduled during the training and a counter terrorism scenario and the other on Humanitarian and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations,” said a senior official of Indian Army.

The People's Liberations Army (PLA) contingent comprised 130 personnel of Tibet Military Command.

“The exercise culminated with a grand closing ceremony where the participating troops displayed high standards of military drill. In addition, enthralling skill display was presented by the troops of both countries during the ceremony which left the spectators spell bound. The two armies have gained from each other’s expertise and experience in conduct of counter terrorism and company level operations. The troops of both the contingent departed on healthy note of mutual informal respect and goodwill,” read a release from the Indian Army.